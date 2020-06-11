TOWN OF WATERBURY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Select Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a Public Hearing on Monday, June 15, 2019, at the corrected time of 7:10 p.m. by remote means to be identified on the meeting agenda, and at the Steele Community Room at the Waterbury Municipal Center, 28 N. Main St. in Waterbury, to consider and receive public comment on Draft Interim Temporary Dining Tent & Sign Bylaw Amendments dated May 28, 2020. The purpose of these interim bylaw amendments is to protect the general public welfare and provide for orderly physical and economic recovery for the Town of Waterbury during the COVID 19 pandemic. These bylaw amendments facilitate outdoor dining, allowing restaurants/bars to serve the general public meals and beverages, to promote their services and products, and to advertise the fact that they are open for business during the period of time that the recovery from the COVID pandemic takes place. A copy of the Draft Interim Temporary Dining Tent & Sign Bylaw Amendments may be may be obtained from and viewed via the home page of the municipal website: www.waterburyvt.com or by contacting Stephen Lotspeich, Community Planner via e-mail at slotspeich@waterburyvt.com or by phone at 802-244-1012.
