BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and a public hearing on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following: 1) Request by Denise Lavallee/Millstone Nature Center for allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, section 2.4 (c) whereas the applicant is proposing a use not allowed in a low-density residential zone. The applicant is proposing to operate a non-profit private Nature Center at 540 Upper Prospect Property owned by Denise Lavallee. Parcel ID: 005/112.00; AU-23000003. 2) Request by Denise Lavallee/Millstone Nature Center for a multiple curb-cut in accordance with the Town of Barre Subdivision Ordinance to add a second driveway on property located at 540 Upper Prospect Street for the purpose of an entrance/exit for a nature center. Parcel: 005/112.00; AU-23000004. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use participate code 861996227#. A link for the videoconference option can be found on the Planning Commission’s page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Cindy Spaulding Acting Planning Officer email: cspaulding@barretown.org
