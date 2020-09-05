Notice of Public Hearings The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold electronic public hearings on Monday, September 21, 2020 beginning at 5:00 pm via GoToMeeting software. Join by computer at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/205347085 or by phone at +1 (786) 535-3211, access code: 205- 347-085. The purpose of these hearings is to consider approval of the 2020 Fayston Town Plan, pending adoption by the Selectboard on September 22, 2020; to confirm the Town of Fayston’s planning process under 24 VSA §4350; to consider approval of the Northfield Town Plan 2020-2028, adopted by the Selectboard on August 11, 2020; to confirm the Town of Northfield’s planning process under 24 VSA §4350; and consider the Northfield Town Plan 2020-2028 for an affirmative determination of energy compliance under 24 VSA §4352. Copies of the plans can be reviewed online at https://centralvtplanning.org/, at the Fayston Municipal Building, at the Northfield Municipal Building, or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, during normal business hours. Phone: 802-229-0389.
