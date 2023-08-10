TOWN OF MORETOWN Office of the Zoning Administrator 79 School Street Moretown, Vermont 05660 (802) 882-8237 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88378001744?pwd=S3dUSEptV2VKVkNIbVZwR2dUQmRnQT09 Meeting ID: 883 7800 1744| Passcode: 068164 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Call To Order 6:30p.m. Continuation of Hearing For Application #23-20: Setback variance request by Brenda Convery for construction of a 60ft.2 deck addition to an existing non-conforming structure in the Agricultural-Residential District located at 164 River Road (parcel ID 03-006.000), citing Moretown Zoning and Subdivision Regulations Section 4.8 Non-Conformities, Section 6.7 Variances, and Section 4.7 Lot and Yard Requirements.