Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm. This hearing can be accessed via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88179455529?pwd=akw0THdVeGpWa0N0MDkwdFd6cWtqZz09&from=addon Meeting ID: 881 7945 5529 and Passcode: 849257. Dial in via phone: +1 (309) 205-3325 or +1(312) 626-6799. For in-person participation the physical location shall be 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier. Facial coverings are required for in-person participation. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the Town of Duxbury, Vermont Town Plan Approved October 13, 2020 and to confirm the Town of Duxbury’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to consider approval of Amendments to the East Montpelier Town Plan Approved July 11, 2022 and to confirm the Town of East Montpelier’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350. A copies of the plans can be viewed at the respective Town Office’s or on the municipality’s website. Copies may also be viewed at the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVPRC), 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, VT. Please call CVRPC ahead of time @ 802-229-0389 if you wish to schedule a time to view the plan or email rock@cvregion.com.
