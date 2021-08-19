Notice of Public Hearing The City of Barre is considering making application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:30 PM on September 14,2021 both in-person and via Zoom. To obtain the link to the meeting please refer to the Barry City website or contact Janet Shatney at PPADirector@barrecity.org for the link. This public hearing is to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $500,000,00 in VCDP Funds which along with other sources of funds will be used to accomplish the following activities: The proposed project site is at 18 S. Main Street, Barre. The City of Barre will act as Municipal sponsor for the application to VCDP for Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) to purchase and renovate so the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont can relocate to this property as a model Peer Recovery Center for persons suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in a safe and welcoming setting. The Hearing will include information about funding resources, the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this project, the impact of any historic and archeological resources that may be utilized and the intended effect on the Barre and Washington County area in dispelling a lot of the stigma that surrounds persons in need of recovery services and how these services are delivered. Copies of the proposed application are available at The City of Barre Planning Office and may be viewed during the hours of 8am-4:30pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Rikk Taft at 802-476-0240 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made for the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191
