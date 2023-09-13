NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81784582974?pwd=aXZ2NVkwenkwdHVKYTNzVFlpSnZJUT09 Meeting ID: 817 8458 2974 | Passcode: 616091 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #23-08: Conditional use review of application by Frank and Cynthia Barr for 2-lot subdivision and construction of a single family dwelling on steep slopes in the Preserve District with access from a Class IV Road, located at 840 Brownsville Road in Moretown (parcel ID 03-023.100), citing Moretown Zoning & Subdivision Regulations Sections 5.6 Subdivision of Land, 4.1(A) Access and Frontage Requirements, 4.15(F) Development on Steep Slopes, and 5.3 Conditional Use Review. Applicants are requesting a waiver for the subdivision site plan requirement of depicting entirety of original lot and dimensions prior to proposed subdivision, and a waiver for the grading plan requirement for development on steep slopes. A site visit is scheduled for the above application # 23-08 prior to the hearing at 5:15pm. 7:30p.m. Application #23-28: Conditional use review of application by David and Toni Barrows for the replacement of a mobile home single family dwelling in the Flood Hazard Overlay and Agricultural-Residential Districts, located at 1244 River Road in Moretown (parcel ID 03-014.001), citing Moretown Zoning & Subdivision Regulations Sections 5.3 Conditional Use Review, and 5.4 Flood Hazard Area Development Standards.