Notice of Public Hearing January 3, 2023, 6:30 pm The Worcester, VT Selectboard will hold a public hearing at the Town Complex Office, and accessible on zoom, on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at 6:30pm; to obtain public feedback regarding the proposed 2022 Worcester Town Plan. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7604446966?pwd=SFhFZWtETkVVT1FqNW9qN0xyZFpLZz09 Meeting ID: 760 444 6966 Passcode: 4848 One tap mobile Dial by your location +1 309 205 3325 US Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kh9tBVZYa Statement of purpose: The purpose of the 2022 Worcester Town Plan is to update the expired 2007 Worcester Town Plan. The 2022 Worcester Town Plan presents a vision to guide economic development, land use, forest integrity, historic preservation and energy projects for the next eight years. Geographic Areas Affected: The entire Town of Worcester Table of Contents: Part 1 - Planning in Worcester, Part 2 - Community Profile, Part 3 - The Land and Its Resources, Part 4 - Utilities, Facilities and Services, Part 5 - Transportation, Part 6 - Energy, Part 7 - Housing, Part 8 - Economy, Part 9 - Land Use Planning, Part 10 - Final Words Copies of the Town Plan are available for inspection, with an appointment, at the Worcester Town Office, 20 Worcester Village Rd, Worcester, VT 05682, Mondays noon to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except holidays, or on the town's website at https://www.worcestervt.org/town-government/planning-commission The hearing is open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to noon on the day of hearing and mailed to: Worcester Town Clerk, P.O. Box 161, Worcester, VT 05682, or by email: worcestertclerk@comcast.neet
