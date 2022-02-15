Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, March 3, 2022 beginning at 4 pm via Zoom software. This hearing can be joined by computer at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87032993616?pwd=aC9WSDNUdVNTTmtTQU9pdmYycHNSdz09 or by phone at +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC), access code: 870 3299 3616. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the 2021 Roxbury Town Plan and to confirm Roxbury’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to consider approval to the 2021 Amendment to the 2017 Cabot Town Plan to confirm Cabot's planning process under 24 VSA §4350. Copies of the Plan can be viewed at the Roxbury Town. Copies of the Cabot Plan can be viewed at the Cabot Town Office. Copies may also be viewed at the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVPRC), 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, VT. Please call CVRPC at 802-229-0389, ext. 04 if you wish to schedule a time to view the plan or email hoskins@cvregion.com
