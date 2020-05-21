NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The hearing will be conducted via phone conference call. To participate please call 802-434-6250 or 802-545-6250. When prompted say your name if asked, and participant number 417885#. 7:00 p.m. – Application # 20-08 Application of Upper Valley Services Inc, owner of Parcel #10-080.000, to repair river bank slope failure in the town ROW of Dickerson road. Moretown Zoning Regulations Article II, Section 2.4, Table 2.5, (5), (B),(2) states “Development in the Flood Hazard Area Overlay District shall be subject to conditional use review under Section 5.2, including criteria under Section 5.2 (E) specific to development within designated flood hazard areas, as well as applicable requirements of the underlying zoning district”. The hearings may be preceded by a site visit. The file relating to this matter is available for review during regular business hours at the town offices. PARTICIPATION IN THE LOCAL PROCEEDING (THE PUBLIC HEARING) IS A PREREQUISITE TO THE RIGHT TO TAKE ANY SUBSEQUENT APPEAL IN THIS MATTER.
