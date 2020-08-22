Notice of Public Hearing The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 beginning at 4:30 pm via GoToMeeting software. This hearing can be joined by computer at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/143259637 or by phone at +1 (786) 535-3211, access code: 143-259-637. The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the Northfield Town Plan 2020-2028, as adopted by the Selectboard on August 11, 2020; to confirm the Town of Northfield’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to review and consider the plan for an affirmative determination of energy compliance under 24 V.S.A §4352. Copies of the Plan can be reviewed online, at the Northfield Municipal Building, or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, during normal business hours. Phone: 802-229-0389.
