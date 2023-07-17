Town of Moretown NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Thursday July 27, 2023 The Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown Town Office, 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83071502532?pwd=QzBvcDd0OGxNanQ4Sms1ZkhFQW5BQT09 Meeting ID: 830 7150 2532 | Passcode: 575824 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #23-20: Zoning permit and setback waiver request by Brenda Convery for construction of a 60ft.2 deck addition to an existing non-conforming structure in the Agricultural-Residential District located at 164 River Road (parcel ID 03-006.000), citing Moretown Zoning and Subdivision Regulations Section 4.8 Non-Conformities. A site visit will be conducted prior to the above hearing on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:00 pm. 7:00p.m. Bliss Ridge/von Trapp Appeal of Action by Administrative Officer: Appeal of Moretown Zoning Administrator’s issuance of Notice of Alleged Violation by Jordan and Dan von Trapp and Dana Jinkins for alleged activity of continued construction and use of structures without municipal permit in the Preserve District at 216 Gove Road in Moretown (parcel ID 06- 061.001). Please note, participation in public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal action.