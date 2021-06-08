NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM. The hearing will be conducted via Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/96215107488?pwd=S05ESXVyRDJYZTJlbDJranJNOWRSZz09 Meeting ID: 962 1510 7488 Passcode: 181875 Join meeting via phone (same ID and Passcode) Phone in 929-436-2866 6:30pm Application # 21-16: Application of Gary S. Butler and Rebecca C. Sykes for conditional use approval for the teardown and rebuild of a non-conforming accessory structure in the special flood hazard area of the Village zoning district, on parcel 10-043.000 located at 989 VT Route 100B. PARTICIPATION IN THE LOCAL PROCEEDING (THE PUBLIC HEARING) IS A PREREQUISITE TO THE RIGHT TO TAKE ANY SUBSEQUENT APPEAL IN THIS MATTER.
