NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The hearing will be conducted at the Town Office located at 79 School Street. 7:00pm Application # 21-22: Christian and Sarah Zschau for conditional use approval for the construction of an accessory dwelling in the special flood hazard area of the Village zoning district on the third floor of an existing structure, on parcel 10-039.000 located at 949 VT Route 100B. 7:30pm Application # 21-28: Justin Wallick for conditional use approval for the construction of a camp and a garage in the Preserve district with frontage on a class 4 road, on parcel 04-064.002 located at approximately 725 Lynch Hill Road. 8:00pm Application # 21-26: Joel and Toby Grubman for conditional use approval for the construction of an accessory dwelling in the Agricultural district in the Living Tree Alliance PUD on parcel 11-017.700 located at approximately 56 Living Tree Lane. PARTICIPATION IN THE LOCAL PROCEEDING (THE PUBLIC HEARING) IS A PREREQUISITE TO THE RIGHT TO TAKE ANY SUBSEQUENT APPEAL IN THIS MATTER.
