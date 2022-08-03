NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ALTERATION OF U.S. ROUTE 2 AND CABOT ROAD/ROUTE 215 INTERSECTION Interested persons and persons owning or interested in lands through which the U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215 intersection may pass or abut are hereby warned of a public hearing to be held by the Selectboard of the Town of Marshfield to consider the alteration of the aforementioned intersection. Pursuant to 19 V.S.A. § 709, the proceedings will commence with an examination of the premises, convening at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215 promptly at 5:30 p.m. No testimony shall be accepted at the site visit. Immediately following the examination of the premises, the Selectboard of the Town of Marshfield will meet at the Marshfield Town Office to receive testimony from any interested parties. The Selectboard shall issue a written decision within 60 days of the hearing. Date of Hearing: August 16, 2022 Time of Hearing: 5:30 p.m. Location of Hearing: Site visit at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road/Route 215; immediately followed by a public hearing at the Marshfield Town Office, 122 School Street, Marshfield Description of Highway: The intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Cabot Road.
