TOWN OF MORETOWN Office of the Zoning Administrator 79 School Street Moretown, Vermont 05660 (802) 882-8237 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND AGENDA PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Moretown Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM. The hearing will be conducted via Zoom. To participate please join zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/97950365932?pwd=cCsyMlpCbjhtR3l6RUVmMytXR212QT09 Meeting ID: 979 5036 5932 Passcode: 232691 Join meeting via phone (same ID and Passcode) Phone in 929-436-2866 Call to Order 6:30p.m.-Application # 21-07: Application of Nina Otter and Mathew Williams for subdivision of parcel 5A-026.000 on Moretown Mountain road into two lots measuring 53.2 acres and 6.5 acres. 7:00p.m.-Application # 21-06: Application of Living Tree LLC. Representative Craig Oshkello for a modification of zoning permit and DRB Decision 15-01, Dated 4-30-2015, to convert a duplex to two single family dwellings on the same lots located in the approved building envelope, and at least 25 feet apart. Approval of Prior Minutes Correspondence Discussion of Notice of Abutters requirements Any other Business that may come before the board. Adjournment
