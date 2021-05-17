Notice of Public Hearing - Rescheduled The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on June 3, 2021 at 5:00 pm via Zoom. This hearing can be joined by computer at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87877928188 or by phone at +1(929)436-2866. Meeting ID: 878 7792 8188 The purpose of this hearing is to consider approval of the 2021 Plainfield Town Plan, as adopted on April 12, 2021; to confirm the Town of Plainfield’s planning process under 24 VSA Section §4350; and to review and consider the plan for an affirmative determination of energy compliance under 24 V.S.A §4352. Copies of the Plan can be reviewed online, at the Town of Plainfield Municipal Building or at the offices of Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, 29 Main Street, Suite 4, Montpelier, during normal business hours. Phone: 802-229-0389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.