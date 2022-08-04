NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT VERMONT FREIGHT PLAN UPDATE The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is amending the Vermont Freight Plan to address new State Freight Plan requirements included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or “BIL”). VTrans has initiated a public comment period for the purpose of receiving comments on the amendments to the existing Plan. The information received will be considered as VTrans prepares the Final submission of the amended Vermont State Freight Plan. This document is available for review at http://vtrans.vermont.gov/ in the “Spotlight” section. Written comments must be received by August 31, 2022. Please forward comments to: Dave Pelletier Vermont Agency of Transportation Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development Division 219 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641 Or by e-mail to dave.pelletier@vermont.gov
