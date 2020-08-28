STATE OF VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD The Agency of Natural Resources proposes to issue a NPDES discharge permit to the Town of Northfield for the discharge of municipal wastewater from the Northfield Wastewater Treatment Facility at 242 Dog River Road Northfield, VT 05663 to the Dog River. This is a renewal and modification of an existing permit. Written public comments on the proposed permit are invited and will begin on August 28, 2020. All comments must be received on or before the close of the business day (4:30 pm) on September 28, 2020 to the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 3, Vermont 05620-3522. Comments may also be submitted by email using the e-mail comment provisions included at ANR.WSMDWastewater@vermont.gov . All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final decisions. The complete application, proposed permit, and other information are on file at https://anrweb.vt.gov/DEC/IWIS/ReportViewer2.aspx?Report=WWPublicNotices&ViewParms=False ; and may be inspected at the VT ANR, National Life Drive, Building Davis 3, Montpelier, VT. Copies of the permit may be obtained by calling (802) 828-1535. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Amy Polaczyk, Wastewater Program Manager Watershed Management Division 08/26/2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.