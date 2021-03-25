Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Zoom Public Hearing The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following public hearing on Wednesday April 14, 2021 via Zoom 7:10 pm Melanie Sargent's appeal of Zoning Administrator violation letter dated 2021-02-16 in regards to 2011 Plainfield Zoning Regulations Section 3.19 Recreation Vehicles #2, #3 and #4 Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89990730268?pwd=U2Q3M1BOVW90djF1VEdJYVJEK3Zndz09 Meeting ID: 899 9073 0268 Passcode: 601290 Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.] Due to Covid: Application/appeal is available at plainfieldvt.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.