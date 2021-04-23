Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Zoom Public Hearing The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following public hearing on Wednesday May 12, 2021 via Zoom 7:10 pm Tamera Ferro ZPA 2021-11 CU 34 High Street Plainfield Zoning Regulations: Section 2.8 Conditional Use and Section 3.7 Fences: fences over 4 ft within setback area https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89845884545?pwd=dUMzUmw1YW93WDNVQkM4Y1VDLzF4Zz09 Meeting ID: 898 4588 4545 Passcode: 327888 Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.] Due to Covid: Application is available at plainfieldvt.us
