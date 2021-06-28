Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Site Visit and Public Hearing The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following site visit and public hearings on Wednesday July 14 , 2021. Follow Vermont State Guidelines ZPA 2021-12 Variance for 20' by 30" pole barn within setback requirements. Site Visit: 6:00 pm at 2459 Lower Road Plainfield Public Hearing: 7:00 pm at Plainfield Recreation Field Shelter, 28 Recreation Road ZPA 2021-21 Change of Use and Amendment to ZPA 2016-04 for property located at 230 High Street. Public Hearing: 7:30 pm at Plainfield Recreation Field Shelter, 28 Recreation Road Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.] Due to Covid: Application is available at plainfieldvt.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.