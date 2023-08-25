Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Site Visit and Public Hearing The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following site visit and public hearing on Wednesday September 13, 2023 Zoning Permit Application 2023-18 CU Alexa Gabriel and Amanda Andrew: 2011 Plainfield Zoning Regulation: Section 2.8 Conditional Uses for a licensed childcare center. The Change of Use conversion of a portion of an existing single family dwelling and Section 3.5.2 Cottage Industry. Site Visit: 6:00 pm at 3134 Country Club Road, Plainfield VT Public Hearing: 7:00 pm at 149 Main Street, Plainfield Municipal Building Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.]