Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Public Hearings. The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following public hearings on Wednesday February 8, 2023 via Zoom Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88694722735?pwd=Q1dkdDVXUENtMXIrY3VrL3FxeHdFZz09 Meeting ID: 886 9472 2735 Passcode: 667770 7:00 pm Heidi Wilson ZPA 2022-20 BLA 2010 Subdivision Regulations Section 310 (C) Boundary Line Adjustments. Equal Transfer of .26 acres of Wilson parcel to Miksic and of Miksic parcel to Wilson. Property located at 113 and 133 Creamery Street. Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.