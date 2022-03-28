Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Public Hearings. Masks Required The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following public hearings on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House at 18 High Street 7:15 pm Northeast Washington County Community Health, Inc ZPA 2022-02 CU amendment to ZPA 2017-01CU for site grading to reduce erosion by slowing stormwater and stabilizing existing erosion with stone, logs, berms, and dense natural plantings at property located at 157 Towne Ave 8:00 pm Jahala Dudley ZPA 2022-03 CU Cottage Industry and Change of Use to outfit the pre-existing 6 bay garage/warehouse with six small rooms for an indoor cannabis grow facility at property located at 3173 Brook Road Notice to parties: The application/appeal is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.