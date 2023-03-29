NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC HEARING Green Mountain Transit gives notice that, pursuant to 49 U.S.C. § 5311 Non-Urbanized Transportation Program, Preventive Maintenance Program, Rural Technical Assistance Program and Marketing; Vermont State Operating Assistance Program; 49 U.S.C. § 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program; Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program; 49 U.S.C. § 5339 Grants for Buses and Facilities, the opportunity is offered for a public hearing on a proposed Public Transit Program with transit service in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, and Washington Counties, and the towns of Washington, Orange, and Williamstown. Projects are described as follows: State Operating funds; STP Preventive Maintenance funds; Federal 5311 funds; Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Operating Funds; Federal 5310/5311/5309/5339/STP Capital funds and State Capital Match funds. Persons desiring a hearing should submit written requests to Green Mountain Transit and to the Vermont Agency of Transportation at the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Upon receipt of a request, a date will be scheduled and notice of hearing will be published. A copy of the proposal may be seen at the Office upon request. Persons desiring to make written comments should forward the same to the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Transit Provider: Green Mountain Transit 101 Queen City Park Road, Burlington, Vermont 05401 Attn: Matt Kimball State Agency: Vermont Agency of Transportation Public Transit Section Barre City Place 219 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641 Dated at Burlington, County of Chittenden, State of Vermont this 30th day of March 2023.
