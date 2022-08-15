NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE By virtue of and in execution of the provisions of that certain Decree dated July 11, 2022 entered in the matter of “Northfield Savings Bank v. Robert W. Lamery", the undersigned will cause to be sold at public auction “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, WITH NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND”, at 11:00 a.m. on the 13th day of September, 2022, at 9 Howard Street, Barre Town, Vermont, all and the same lands and premises located at 9 Howard Street, Barre Town, Vermont, and further being all and the same lands and premises described in a Mortgage Deed given by Robert W. Lamery to Northfield Savings Bank dated November 8, 2013, and recorded November 15, 2013, in Book 272, at Pages 149-164 of the Town of Barre Land Records, of which Northfield Savings Bank is the present holder. The subject premises, comprising all of the land and premises described hereinabove, will be sold to the highest bidder, subject to the Town of Barre real estate taxes and assessments, if any. The successful purchaser at the sale will sign a no contingency purchase and sale agreement and shall be required to pay an Initial Deposit in Cash or Certified Funds, in the amount of $10,000.00 on the day of sale due at the conclusion of the sale. Balance is due at closing, which shall occur on or within 45 days, or 10 days after confirmation by the Court, whichever is later. Sale shall be held on site with an opportunity to observe the real estate to be sold on the date of sale. The mortgagors or their representatives are entitled to redeem the subject premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Decree, including post-judgment expenses and the costs and expenses of sale. For a written copy of the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure and Order for Public Sale, which contains the terms and conditions of the sale, please contact Robert S. DiPalma, Esq., Paul Frank + Collins P.C., P.O. Box 1307, Burlington, VT 05402-1307. The sale will be conducted by the Thomas Hirchak Company Auctioneers, THCAuction.com, 1-800-634-7653. Plaintiff reserves the right, upon good cause shown, to postpone the sale for a period of up to thirty (30) days, from time to time, until it is completed, giving notice of such adjournment and specifying the new date by public proclamation at the time and place appointed for the sale
