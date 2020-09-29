Notice Of Intent To Sell TO: Tracy Utton RE: Storage Unit #H5 Abby’s Self-Storage, LLC Montpelier VT 05602 This is a notice of intent to sell your property because of your failure to make rental payments pursuant to the Self-Storage Unit Agreement you voluntarily signed with Abby’s Se lf-Storage, LLC. The amount you owe for the occupancy of the unit listed above at 456 E. Montpelier Road in Montpelier, Vermont is $ 311.70 (incl. fees) for the storage of your goods, which consists of the property stored by you in Unit Number H5. We hereby demand that you pay the above stated sum to Abby’s Self-Storage, LLC. By October 1, 2020 and if you do not make such a payment in full, the above described goods will be sold in a commercially reasonable manner on a date not sooner than October 2, 2020. If you wish to discuss payment of these charges and avoid the impending sale of your goods you may contact Abby’s Self- Storage, LLC. at 802-229-2645 or via US Mail at P.O. Box 1304 Montpelier VT 05601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.