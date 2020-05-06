State of Vermont Office of the State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Division NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL STOCKS The State of Vermont will be selling shares of stock and other securities now held by the Unclaimed Property Division. The sale will take place in June. If individuals believe they may have shares of stock held in the Unclaimed Property Division, check the State Treasurer’s web site at www.MissingMoney.Vermont.gov or call the division at (802) 828-2407 or toll-free in Vermont at 1-800-642-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.