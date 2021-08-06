NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF PLAINFIELD, in accordance with 24 V.S.A. §1061(a)(1), that the Town of Plainfield proposes to sell the Old Firehouse and the lot upon which Old Firehouse stands on 30 School Street (US Rte 2), Plainfield, Vermont to Jay Southgate and/or Southgate Steeplejacks for the amount of $1.00. This property will be sold “as is” to buyer and prior to sale, buyer will provide the Select Board of the Town of Plainfield design drawings satisfactory to the Select Board. To retain the historic charm of the existing building the new building will have the same general appearance as the existing building except the new building will be 8 feet taller than the existing building to raise it near the level of Route 2. Time is of the essence and the intent is to complete the conveyance of this property by October 1, 2021. In compliance with the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §1061, The Town of Plainfield, by its legislative body, has caused a notice of proposed conveyance to be properly posted and advertised. The postings have been accomplished three public places, including the Municipal Building, and the Town of Plainfield website as of August 5, 2021. The advertisements will occur in the Times Argus, the Town of Plainfield’s official newspaper. Conveyance of the subject property will not occur until after 30 days from the date of posting. If a petition signed by 5% of the legal voters of the Town of Plainfield objecting to this sale is presented to the Town Clerk within 30 days of the date of the posting and publication of this notice, then the Town will cause the question of whether to convey this property to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose. Dated at Plainfield, Vermont this 5th day of August, 2021.
