NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS April 4, 2023 Vermont Housing & Conservation Board 58 East State Street Montpelier, VT 05602 Contact: Matthew Hill, Lead Program Director 802-828-2423 On or about April 12, 2023 the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of the FY 2022/2023 Lead Hazard Reduction Grant. The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant is authorized by Section 1011 of the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act of 1992 (Title X of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1992) (42 U.S.C. 4852) and funding is provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (Public Law 117-103, enacted March 15, 2022), and prior year funding. Grant details are as follows: Vermont Lead Hazard Reduction Program, for the purpose of eliminating lead paint hazards in 90 housing units serving low income families. The program will be conducted throughout the entire State of Vermont. VHCB is requesting the release of HUD Award - $4,226,277.07 Match $425,000; Period of Performance – December 1, 2022 to December 1, 2026 The proposed hazard control activities to be funded under this/these program(s) is/are categorically excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act requirements, but subject to compliance with some of the environmental laws and authorities listed at § 58.5 of 24 CFR Part 58. In accordance with §58.15, a tiered review process has been structured, whereby some environmental laws and authorities have been reviewed and studied for the intended target area(s) listed above. Other applicable environmental laws and authorities will be complied with, when individual projects are ripe for review. Specifically, the target area(s) has/have been studied and compliance with the following laws and authorities has been achieved in this Tier 1 review: (Airports, Air Quality, Coastal Barriers Resources, Coastal Zone Management, Floodplain Management, Noise, Sole Source Aquifers, Wetlands, Wild and Scenic Rivers and Environmental Justice). Site-specific environmental reviews will include analysis of and compliance with the following environmental laws and authorities for proposed projects funded under the program(s) listed above: (Flood Insurance, Contamination/Toxics, Endangered Species, Explosive/Flammable, Farmlands, and Historic Preservation). Should individual aggregate projects exceed the threshold for categorical exclusion detailed at §58.35(a), an Environmental Assessment will be completed and a separate Finding of No Significant Impact and Request for Release of Funds published. Copies of the compliance documentation worksheets are available at the address below. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project, and more fully describes the tiered review process cited above, is on file at the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, 58 East State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. All comments received by April 11, 2023 following publication of this notice) will be considered by VHCB prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds and Environmental Certification to HUD. RELEASE OF FUNDS VHCB certifies to HUD that Gustave Seelig in his official capacity as Executive Director), consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows VHCB to utilize federal funds and implement the Program. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and VHCB certification for a period of fifteen days following either the anticipated submission date (cited above) or HUD’s actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if the objections are on one of the following bases: (a) that the Certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of VHCB (b) VHCB has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) VHCB has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58), and may be addressed to HUD and sent to the email address as follows: Karen M. Griego, Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Program Environmental Clearance Officer, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development LeadRegulations@HUD.GOV Potential objectors may contact HUD directly to verify the actual last day of the objection/comment period. Gustave Seelig, Executive Director
