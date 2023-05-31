Notice of Intent to Request a Release of Funds On or about June 14th, 2023 the City Manager of the City of Barre, Vermont will be submitting a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Field Office in Boston, MA to release 2023 Capital Fund Program (CFP) funds to the Barre Housing Authority (BHA) to undertake modernization activities at Public Housing properties located in Barre City and Barre Town, Vermont. The modernization activities have been determined to have a Finding of No Significant Impact on the environment. A record of the environmental review (ERR) that documents this determination is on file with the Barre Housing Authority located at 30 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641 Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Nicholas Storellicastro, City Manager at the City Hall in Barre. All comments received by June 13th, 2023 will be considered by the City Manager prior to requesting the finds from HUD on or about June 14th, 2023. The City of Barre Vermont and the Barre Housing Authority are equal opportunities employers (EOE)
