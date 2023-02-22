UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Moretown Hydroelectric LLC Project No. 5944-024 NOTICE OF INTENT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT (February 15, 2023) On November 30, 2020, Moretown Hydroelectric LLC filed an application for a subsequent license to continue operating the existing 1,200-kilowatt Moretown No. 8 Hydroelectric Project No. 5944 (Moretown Project or project). The project is located on the Mad River in Washington County, Vermont. The project does not occupy federal land. In accordance with the Commission’s regulations, on November 8, 2022, Commission staff issued a notice that the project was ready for environmental analysis (REA notice). Based on the information in the record, including comments filed on the REA notice, staff does not anticipate that licensing the project would constitute a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment. Therefore, staff intends to prepare a draft and final Environmental Assessment (EA) on the application to license the Moretown Project. The EA will be issued and circulated for review by all interested parties. All comments filed on the EA will be analyzed by staff and considered in the Commission’s final licensing decision. The application will be processed according to the following schedule. Revisions to the schedule may be made as appropriate. MILESTONE TARGET DATE Commission issues Draft EA June 2023 Comments on Draft EA July 2023 Commission issues Final EA October 20231 Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Maryam Zavareh at (202) 502-8474 or maryam.zavareh@ferc.gov. __________________ 1The Council on Environmental Quality's (CEQ) regulations under 40 CFR 1501.10(b)(1) require that EAs be completed within 1 year of the federal action agency's decision to prepare on EA. This notice establishes the Commission's intent to prepare an EA for the Moretown Project. Therefore, in accordance with CEQ's regulations, the Final EA must be issued within 1 year of the issuance date of this notice. Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary.
