NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY HERBICIDES New England Central Railroad will spray portions of its right-of-way for weed control. Spraying will be conducted by a Vermont-certified herbicide applicator starting May 15, 2023, and will be limited to areas in accordance with its herbicide application permit from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. Spraying will be conducted in the following towns in Vermont: Putney, Dummerston, Brattleboro, Vernon, Alburgh, Swanton, St. Albans, Georgia, Jericho, Williston, Milton, Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Winooski, Burlington, Richmond, Bolton, Duxbury, Waterbury, Middlesex, Montpelier, Berlin, Northfield, Roxbury, Granville, Braintree, Randolph, Bethel, Royalton, Sharon, Hartford, Hartland, Windsor, Rockingham, Bellows Falls, Westminster. The following herbicides will be applied in liquid form: Opensight, Patriot, Polaris AC Complete, and Razor Xtreme. Potable water sources near the right-of-way should be buffered from this herbicide application. Residents who have a potable water source near the right-of-way must notify New England Central Railroad about the existence of the water source. Contact Brett Briggs, NECR Director of Engineering: brett.briggs@gwrr.com, (413) 302 2081, 2 Federal St., St. Albans, VT 05478; or Wendy Shellito, Project Scientist at Waite-Heindel Environmental Management: wshellito@waiteenv.com, (802) 860-9400 x103. For further information or complaints, contact the Vermont Department of Agriculture, Food & Markets; Public Health & Agricultural Resource Management Division, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT; (802) 828- 2431.
