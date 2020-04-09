PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY HERBICIDE A permit has been applied for through the Commissioner of Agriculture, Food & Markets, by Vermont Electric Power Company, Inc. for the purpose of making a selective ground base application of the herbicides: Accord, Rodeo (Glyphosate), Arsenal (Imazapyr), Escort (Metsulfuron Methyl), Garlon 4 (Tryclopyr), Polaris (Imazapyr), Habitat (Imazapyr), and Krenite S (Ammonium Salt of Fosamine) on their 115,000/345,000 volt transmission line rights-of-way located in the following towns: Chittenden County Williston South Burlington Winooski Burlington Colchester St. George Hinesburg Shelburne Charlotte Essex The application will start on May 18, 2020. Landowners adjacent to the areas to be treated should contact Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) if private water supplies or other environmentally sensitive areas are located within 100 feet of the right-of-way. For further information Contact: Jeffrey S. Disorda Manager of Right of Way Mgt. Vermont Electric Power Co, Inc. (VELCO) 366 Pinnacle Ridge Road Rutland, VT 05701 (802) 770-6240 The state agency to contact with questions or comments is: Vermont Agency of Agriculture Plant Industry Division Montpelier, VT 05602 (802) 828-347
