NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY HERBICIDES The New England Central Railroad will spray portions of its right-of-way for weed control. Spray will be conducted by a Vermont-certified herbicide applicator starting on or about approximately May 15, 2021, and will be limited to areas in accordance with the herbicide application permit. A request for permission to use herbicides has been submitted to the State of Vermont Commissioner of Agriculture. Spraying will be conducted in the following towns in Vermont: Putney, Dummerston, Brattleboro, Vernon, Alburgh, Swanton, St. Albans, Georgia, Jericho, Williston, Milton, Colchester, Essex Town, Essex Junction Village, Winooski, Burlington, Richmond, Bolton, Duxbury, Waterbury, Middlesex, Montpelier, Berlin, Northfield, Roxbury, Granville, Braintree, Randolph, Bethel, Royalton, Sharon, Hartford, Hartland, Windsor, Rockingham, Bellows Falls, Westminster. The following herbicides will be applied in liquid form: Lock Down SC, Opensight, Razor Xtreme, and Spyder Extra. Residents along the right-of-way who have private water supplies or other sensitive areas should be protected from this herbicide application. Residents must notify the following contact person about the existence of these features: Wendy Shellito Project Scientist, Waite-Heindel Environmental Management, Burlington, VT (802-860-9400 x103). For further information or complaints, contact the Vermont Department of Agriculture, Food & Markets, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT, phone (802) 828-2430.
