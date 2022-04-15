Notice of Hearing The Town of Cabot Development Review Board will have a hearing on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 P.M. in the Willey Building for a proposed approval of an addition to house/breezeway and deck on the side/back of house, located at 2466 South Walden Road, Cabot, VT. If you have any questions or comments, please send to Cabot Town Clerk at tccabot@cabotvt.us or call with any questions at 802 563-2279. Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk/Treasurer
