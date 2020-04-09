STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO. 105-5-19 Wnjv In re: F.W. NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Molly Cronin, Mother of F.W. The State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your r esidual parental rights to F.W. You are hereby notified that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to F.W. will be held on May 7, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Family Division, at 255 N. Main St., Barre, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at these hearings will result in the termination of any rights you may have to F.W. as his mother. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include Joshua Weeks and F.W. Hon. Kirstin Schoonover___ Family Court Judge 3/23/20___________ Date
