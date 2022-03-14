Notice of Hearing The Town of Cabot Development Review Board will have a hearing on Monday, March 21, at 6:30 P.M. in the Willey Building at 6:00 P.m. for a proposed approval of a 3-lot subdivision permit for the Benjy and Marcey Hodgdon property located at 200 West Hill Pond. If you have any questions or comments, please send to Cabot Town Clerk at tccabot@cabotvt.us or call with any questions at 563-2279. Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk/Treasurer
