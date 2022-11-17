STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT CASE NO. 22-CV-03882 IN RE: ABANDONED MOBILE HOME OF PATRICIA E. SPAULDING NOTICE OF HEARING A hearing on HARR, LLC’s Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned the mobile home of Patricia E. Spaulding located at the Northfield Falls Mobile Home Park, Lot #36, 37 Third Street in Northfield Falls, Vermont and authorize the sale by auction has been set for Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. To participate in this remote hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows: App: Webex Meeting Website: https://vtcourts.webex.com Meeting Number (access code): 2335 813 4657 Password: Civil1 If you do not have a computer or sufficient bandwidth, you may call 1-408-418-9388 to appear by phone. (This is not a tollfree number). You will then enter the meeting number and password listed above. If you have technical difficulties, call the Court at (802) 828-2091. Date: 11/7/2022 Donna Waters, COM VERIFIED COMPLAINT FOR ABANDONMENT PURSUANT TO 10 V.S.A. § 6249(h) (Auction) NOW COMES HARR, LLC (“HARR”), by and through its counsel Nadine L. Scibek, and hereby complains as follows: 1. HARR, a Vermont limited liability company with a principal place of business in Berlin, County of Washington, State of Vermont, is the record owner of a mobile home park known as the Northfield Falls Mobile Home Park (the “Park”) located in the Town of Northfield, Vermont. 2. Patricia E. Spaulding (“Spaulding”) is the record owner of a certain mobile home described as a 2018 Commodore Blazer, 14’ x 48’, bearing serial No. CQ55979A (the “Mobile Home”), located on Lot #36, Northfield Falls Mobile Home Park, 37 Third Street in Northfield Falls, Vermont. See attached Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale. 3. Spaulding leased a lot in the Park for her mobile home from HARR pursuant to a written lease. HARR is holding a security deposit of $404.00. See attached Lease. 4. Spaulding’s last known mailing address is P.O. Box 362, Northfield Falls, VT 05664. 5. Spaulding was evicted from the Park for non-payment of rent on November 9, 2021. A Judgment for the outstanding lot rent, court costs and attorney’s fees was entered against Spaulding on October 14, 2021 in the amount of $7,024.77. See HARR, LLC v. Spaulding, Vermont Superior Court, Washington Civil Unit, Case No. 21-CV-02987. See attached Judgment, Writ of Possession and Sheriff’s Return of Service. 6. The mobile home has been abandoned and is empty. The last known resident of the mobile home was Spaulding. All utility services have been terminated to the Mobile Home. 7. HARR’s counsel has communicated in writing with Spaulding by first class mail regarding her intentions with the mobile home. See attached. Spaulding contacted HARR’S counsel via email and telephone in December, 2021 requesting an accounting of the amounts owed to HARR and indicating that she was going to move the Mobile Home out of the Park. 8. On February 4, 2022 HARR and Spaulding entered into a Storage Agreement which allowed Spaulding to store the Mobile Home at the Park until July 31, 2022 provided she pay in full all amounts owed to HARR, including storage fees through July, 2022. Pursuant to the Storage Agreement, in the event Spaulding failed to remove the Mobile Home from the Park or sell the Mobile Home to an approved buyer by July 31, 2022, the Mobile Home would be considered abandoned, and HARR could begin court abandonment proceedings. Spaulding did pay all amounts owed to HARR through July, 2022 but has failed to remove the Mobile Home from the Park or sell it to an approved buyer. To date HARR has not received any applications from perspective buyers to reside in the Park and has not heard anything further from Spaulding. See attached Storage Agreement. 9. The following security interests, mortgages, liens and encumbrances appear of record with respect to the mobile home: a. Spaulding is in arrears on obligations to pay property taxes to the Town of Northfield, Vermont in the aggregate amount of $203.26 (1st installment on current tax year), plus interest and penalties. The delinquent property taxes are now a lien on the property. See attached Tax Bill & Detail Transactions Report. b. UCC Financing Statement #18-336167 to HARR, LLC on file with the VT Secretary of State’s office to secure payment of lot rent. See attached. 10. Uriah Wallace, a duly licensed Vermont auctioneer, is a person disinterested in the mobile home and the mobile home park who is able to sell the mobile home at a public auction. 11. Mobile home storage fees continue to accrue at the rate of $410.00 per month and the total owed through November, 2022 is $1,640.00. Court costs and attorney’s fees incurred by HARR currently exceed $1,000.00. See attached Statement. 12. The Park sent written notice by certified mail to the Town of Northfield on August 12, 2022 of its intent to commence this abandonment action. See attached. WHEREFORE, the Park Owner respectfully requests that the Honorable Court enter an order as follows: 1. Declare that the mobile home has been abandoned; 2. Approve the sale of the mobile home at a public auction to be held within 15 days of the date of judgment, pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 6249(h); and 3. Grant judgment in favor of the Park Owner HARR and against the mobile home for past due and unpaid rent and mobile home storage charges through the date of judgment, together with HARR’s court costs, publication and mailing costs, auctioneer’s costs, winterization costs, lot cleanup charges, attorney’s fees incurred in connection with this matter and any other costs incurred by HARR herein. DATED this 3rd day of November, 2022. HARR, LLC BY: Nadine L. Scibek Attorney for HARR I declare that the above statement is true and accurate to the best of my knowledge and belief. I understand that if the above statement is false, I will be subject to the penalty of perjury or other sanctions in the discretion of the Court. November 3, 2022 By: Randy Rouleau, Duly Authorized Agent for HARR
