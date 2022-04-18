STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-JV-00001 NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Unkown Father of M.F., born on 6/6/2011, to Sheena Foley, you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.F. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.F. will be held on May 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.F.. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, CH 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. /s/ Kirstin K. Schoonover___ 4/12/2022 Kirstin K. Schoonover Date Honorable Superior Court Judge
