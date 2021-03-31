Notice of Hearing The Town of Cabot Development Review Board will have a hearing on Monday, April 16 at 6:15 p.m. via zoom re: building of a porch on the property of Dana and Sue Robinson within the property boundary of property owned by Paul Ruta. If you have any questions or comments, please send to Cabot Town Clerk at tcocabot@fairpoint.net or call with any questions at 563-2279. Please follow these instructions: Time: April 19, 2021 6:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6331160345?pwd=UHFVQTN4ZTh6TUhSMUJ4Q21SdjVoZz09 Meeting ID: 633 116 0345 Password: 7yarBj One tap mobile +16465588656,,6331160345#,#,276570# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk/Treasurer
