STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 437-7-18 WNCV SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC v. RICHARD W. HOMA, JUDITH A. HOMA AND CAROLE L. RENNIE OCCUPANTS OF: 2990 Steele Hill Road, Roxbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 5, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Richard W. Homa and Judith A. Homa to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center, dated October 2, 2003 and recorded in Book 51 Page 436 of the land records of the Town of Roxbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from People’s United Bank successor in interest by merger to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center to EverBank dated January 15, 2009 and recorded in Book 60 Page 192 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from EverBank to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated April 17, 2018 and recorded in Book 73 Page 132, both of the land records of the Town of Roxbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2990 Steele Hill Road, Roxbury, Vermont on August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Richard Homa and Judith Homa by the warranty deed of John A. Rennie and Carol L. Rennie dated July 14, 2003 and recorded in Book 51 at Pages 159-160 of the Roxbury land records. Said land and premises are described therein as follows: Being a parcel of land estimated to contain 1.5 acres, to be the same more or less, with no improvements thereon standing, situated on the westerly side of Town Highway No. 20, the Steel Hill Road, in Roxbury, and being a portion of the land and premises conveyed to John A. Rennie and Carol L Rennie by the Administrator's Deed of Robert C. Simpson and Florence May Simpson, Co-Executors of the Estate of Francis May Simpson, which deed is dated July 3, 1986 and is recorded in Book 34 at Page 95 of the Roxbury land records. The parcel being conveyed hereby is bounded and described as commencing at an iron rebar driven in the ground at the point at which the westerly edge of the right of way of the Steele Hill Road intersects with the easterly end of a stone wall and which point marks the easterly end of the boundary dividing the lands of Rennie on the north and lands now or formerly of Williams (Book 32 at Page 310) on the south; Thence proceeding northwesterly on the line dividing the within described premises from the lands of said Williams a distance of 225 feet, more or less, to an iron rebar driven in the ground; Thence turning an angle to the right and proceeding on a new line dividing the within described premises on the east from lands being retained by Rennie on the west a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to an iron rebar driven in the ground; Thence turning an angle to the right and proceeding on a new line dividing the within described premises on the south from lands being retained by Rennie on the north a distance of 169 feet, more or less, to a point in the westerly edge of the right of way of the Steele Hill Road; Thence turning an angle to the right and proceeding southerly along the westerly edge of the Steele Hill Road a distance of 400 feet, more or less, to the point and place of beginning. There is excepted and reserved, by these Grantors, for themselves and for their heirs and assigns, a perpetual easement and right of way, 50 feet in width, the southerly edge of said right of way being the southerly edge of the within described premises. This right of way is for ingress and egress for any and all lawful purposes between Steele Hill Road and lands being retained by the Grantors to the west of the within conveyed premises. These premises are also conveyed subject to the provisions of Vermont State Permit WW-5-2193, a copy of which is recorded in Book 51 at pages 46 - 48 of the Roxbury land records. Reference is hereby directed to the aforementioned deeds, permit and their records, to the deeds and records therein referred to, and to the Roxbury land records in aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 17, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.