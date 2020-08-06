STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 369-7-19 WNCV REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC v. ALICE JONES, AS FIDICIARY OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL ANDRE TREMBLAY AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 33 Waterman Street, East Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 10, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Paul Andrew Trembley to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Reverse Mortgages.com, Inc., dated January 23, 2017 and recorded in Book 291 Page 111 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Reverse Mortgages.com, Inc. to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC dated August 31, 2018 and recorded in Book 301 Page 616 of the land records of the Town of East Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 33 Waterman Street, East Barre, Vermont on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, STATE OF VERMONT, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BY WARRANTY DEED OF LEON L. AND HARRIET HUTCHINS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED AUGUST 30, 1948, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 30, PAGE 32 OF THE TOWN OF BARRE LAND RECORDS, WHICH CONVEYED THE FOLLOWING-DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND:- "BEING A BUILDING LOT ON LAND THAT WE OWN IN THE VILLAGE OF EAST BARRE AND STARTING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY THAT LEADS FROM THE WASHINGTON ROAD PAST THE RESIDENCE OF FANNIE COONEY TO UPPER GRANITEVILLE WHERE THE LAND HEREBY CONVEYED JOINS THE LAND OF WALTER WOOD AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID WOOD'S LAND A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE LAND OF RALPH WATERMAN; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE AND RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID WATERMAN'S LINE A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE AND RUNNING IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE FIRST MENTIONED BOUND TO THE HIGHWAY, A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE HIGHWAY; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE HIGHWAY TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING." AND ALSO ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF KERMIT AND LEA HUTCHINS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED JULY 14, 1951, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 32, PAGE 160 OF THE TOWN OF BARRE LAND RECORDS, WHICH CONVEYED THE FOLLOWING-DESCRIBED PARCEL:- "BEING ALL AND THE SAME BUILDING LOT THAT WAS CONVEYED TO US, THE SAID KERMIT AND LEA HUTCHINS, BY WARRANTY DEED FROM LEON L. AND HARRIET HUTCHINS DATED AUGUST 30, 1948, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 30, PAGE 30 OF TOWN OF BARRE LAND RECORDS. THIS LOT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS SITUATED IN EAST BARRE ON THE HIGHWAY THAT LEADS FROM THE WASHINGTON ROAD PAST THE COONEY PLACE TO UPPER GRANITEVILLE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LAND OWNED BY ANDRE AND MINNIE TREMBLAY AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID TREMBLAY'S LINE TO THE LAND OF RALPH WATERMAN A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE AND RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID WATERMAN'S LINE A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE AND RUNNING IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE FIRST MENTIONED BOUND A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE HIGHWAY; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE AND RUNNING IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE HIGHWAY TO THE PLACE OF B EGINNING ." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: July 17, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
