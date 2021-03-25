STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 364-6-18 WNCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST F v. ANDREW MONTROLL, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF TERRENCE M. MURRAY OCCUPANTS OF: 271 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Terrence M. Murray to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A., dated November 7, 2011 and recorded in Book 98 Page 426 of the land records of the Town of Middlesex, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) An Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated December 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 129 Page 125; and (2) An Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F dated May 21, 2020 and recorded in Book 148 Page 367 both of the land records of the Town of Middlesex for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 271 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex, Vermont on April 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Terrence M. Murray by Decree of Distribution of the Estate of Tylea Murray dated September 18, 2002 of record at Book 76, Page 546 of the Town of Middlesex Land Records. Being 3.9 acres, plus or minus, and a dwelling designated "271 Shady Rill Road." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: March 12, 2021 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
