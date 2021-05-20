STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 29-2-20 OECV PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. MARK PARKER, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ARLAND W. PARKER AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 648 VT Route 64, Williamstown VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 9, 2020 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Arland W. Parker and June A. Parker to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., dated May 26, 2015 and recorded in Book 161 Page 45 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the an assignment of mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc. to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC n/k/a PHH Mortgage Corporation dated March 22, 2019 and recorded in Book 173 Page 572 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 648 VT Route 64, Williamstown, Vermont on June 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN IN THE COUNTY OF ORANGE AND STATE OF VERMONT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: IT BEING A PART OF ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO WORTHE JEFFORDS AND VIOLET C. JEFFORDS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY ERSKINE R. SEAVER AND GLADYS H. SEAVER, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY THEIR DEED OF WARRANTY DATED THE 9TH DAY OF JULY, A.D. 1951 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 41, PAGE 384 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO ARLAND W. PARKER AND JUNE A. PARKER BY WORTHE JEFFORDS AND VIOLET JEFFORDS, BY DEED DATED 8/13/1960 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 43 AT PAGE 200; "LESS AND EXCEPT THE EXACT PARCEL DESCRIBED IN A CERTAIN SURVEY PREPARED BY THOMAS C. OTTERMAN DATED MARCH 10, 2015 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 159 AND PAGE 659 ENTITLED "BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT IN WILLIAMSTOWN, VERMONT BELONGING TO ARLAND AND JUNE PARKER.” THE PARCEL CONVEYED IS DESCRIBED IN THE SAID SURVEY AS THE "ADJUSTMENT AREA=0.77 ACRES”. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 11, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.