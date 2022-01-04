STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT Docket Number 380-7-19 Wncv Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff. v. Bradley Morris and Erin Morris Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale filed March 13, 2020, the Amended Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale filed July 20, 2021 (“Foreclosure Judgment”) and the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage granted by Bradley Morris and Erin Morris (“Mortgagors”) to Community National Bank dated April 27, 2006 and recorded in Book 217 at Pages 19-37 of the Town of Barre Land Records, of which mortgage Vermont Housing Finance Agency is the current holder pursuant to an Assignment of Mortgage dated April 27, 2006 and recorded in Book 268 at Page 908 of the Town of Barre Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, the undersigned will cause to be sold at public auction (“Sale”) at 11:00 AM on January 27, 2022, the lands and premises known as 2 Hebert Drive, Barre, Vermont (“Mortgaged Property”) more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bradley Morris and Erin Morris, husband and wife as tenants by the entirety, by Warranty Deed of Chris MacRitchie dated April 27, 2006 and of record in Book 217 at Pages 17-18 of the Town of Barre Land . Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Chris MacRitchie and Jamie John by Quit Claim Deed of the United States of America, acting through the Administrator of the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, dated September 19, 2000 and recorded in Book 161, Page 320 of the Land Records of the Town of Barre, Vermont. The interest of Jamie John was conveyed to Chris MacRitchie by Quit Claim Deed dated March 13, 2001 and recorded in Book 163, page 614 of the Town of Barre Land Records. The lands and premises herein may be more particularly described as being all of Lot 2 as per plan entitled “LH CONSTRUCTION, HEBERT DRIVE, BARRE TOWN, VERMONT, PROPERTY SUBDIVISION, WAYNE D. LAWRENCE, P.E., BARRE, VERMONT dated May, 1985 #53059. A copy of said survey is on file in the Office of the Barre Town Clerk in Map Book 3, Page 1 (slide no. 52). The Property is subject to covenants and restrictions set forth in a deed from L.H. Construction, Inc. to Vicki E. Leszko dated February 12, 1985 and of record in Book 95 at Page 31 of the Town of Barre Land Records. This conveyance is subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear of record, provided that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrances previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7, Title 27, Vermont Statutes . Annotated. Reference is hereby made to the above mentioned instruments, the records thereof, the references therein made, and their respective records and references, in further aid of this description. TERMS OF SALE: The Sale will be held at the Mortgaged Property. The Mortgaged Property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, WITH NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND”, subject to easements, rights of way, covenants, permits, reservations and restrictions of record, superior liens, if any, encumbrances that are not extinguished by the sale, title defects, environmental hazards, unpaid real estate taxes (delinquent and current, including penalty and interest to the date of closing), and municipal liens, to the highest bidder. The successful bidder shall pay a deposit of at least $10,000 of the purchase price in cash or bank treasurer’s/cashier’s check at the time of Sale. The deposit must be increased to at least ten percent (10%) of the successful bid within 5 calendar days of the Sale. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid within fourteen days after entry of a confirmation order. The successful bidder will be required to sign a purchase and sale contract with NO CONTINGENCIES except confirmation of the sale by the court. Title will be transferred by Confirmation Order. The Sale may be postponed one or more times for a total time of up to thirty (30) days, by announcing the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice at a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Notice of the new sale date shall also be sent by first class mail, postage prepaid, to the Mortgagor at the Mortgagor’s last known address at least five days before the new sale date. Other terms to be announced at the Sale or contact the Thomas Hirchak Company at 1-800-634-7653 or www.thcauction.com The Mortgagors or their executors, administrators and assigns may redeem the Mortgaged Property at any time prior to the Sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including post-judgment expenses and the costs and expenses of sale. Dated at Cabot, Vermont, this 2nd day of December, 2021. Vermont Housing Finance Agency By: Steckel Law Office By:/s/ Susan J. Steckel By: Susan J. Steckel, Esq. P. O. Box 247 Marshfield, Vermont 05658-0247 802-563-4400
