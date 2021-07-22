STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Washington Unit Docket No. 381-7-19 Wncv ONE CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, vs. MURRAY S. REILLY, EVAN CHADWICK, ESQ. AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARION E. REILLY AND OCCUPANTS/PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF 36 NEDDO ROAD, BARRE, VERMONT, Defendants. Notice of Foreclosure Sale By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a mortgage given by Marion E. Reilly and Murray S. Reilly dated August 10, 2012 and recorded on August 16, 2012 in Book 262, Page 244 of the Barre Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 36 Neddo Road, Barre, Vermont, on September 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM EST, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage as follows: A Decree of Distribution of Aaron Jon Reilly to Murray S. Reilly for ¼ interest dated 12/16/2004, recorded 3/31/2005 at Book 211, Page 340; A Decree of Distribution of Jon L. Reilly to Aaron J. Reilly and Murray S. in equal shares dated 1/15/2005, recorded 2/5/2004 at Book 196, Page 392; Warranty Deed of Carl J. Hanson and Kathleen E. Hanson to John L. Reilly and Marion E. Reilly dated 12/19/1977, recorded 1/5/1978 at Book 74, Page 145; Warranty Deed of Ernest W. Labrie and Linda Labrie dated 8/27/1976, recorded 8/31/1976 at Book 70, Page 406; and Warranty Deed of Charlotte M. Canton to Ernest W. Labrie and Linda Labrie dated 6/16/1972, recorded 6/20/1972 at Book 60, Page 318. Terms of Sale: US $10,000.00 deposit to be paid in cash or certified funds by purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing with proof of financing for the balance of the purchase to be provided at the time of sale and purchaser to sign a purchase and sales agreement at sale. The property shall be sold “as is, where is”, with all defects, patent and latent, subject to municipal property taxes, assessments, or other liens, if any. Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the property at any time prior to sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale or inquire at Cady & Dugan, P.C., PO Box 2341, Brattleboro, VT 05303, chris@cadydugan.com (802) 251-0099. ONE CREDIT UNION By counsel July 19, 2021 By: Christopher S. Dugan, Esq. (ERN 3509)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.