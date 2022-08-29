AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION WATERSHED MANAGEMENT DIVISION One National Life Drive, Davis 3rd Floor Montpelier, Vermont 05620-3522 Notice of Draft General Permit 3-9004 The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is proposing to reissue a general permit to authorize discharges from petroleum related remediation activities to Class B state surface waters. The Agency has prepared a draft general permit in accordance with requirements established as part of the Vermont General Permit Rules and the Vermont Water Pollution Control Act. This general permit is a statewide permit that will regulate and authorize the discharge of treated contaminated water associated with the remediation of petroleum contamination to Class B waters. The public comment period is August 25, 2022 through September 26, 2022. Written comments on the proposed general permit will be accepted until the close of the business, 4:30 P.M., September 26, 2022 and can be mailed to the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 3rd Floor, Vermont 05620-3522. Comments may also be submitted by e-mail: ANR.WSMDWastewater@vermont.gov or at:https://anrweb.vt.gov/DEC/IWIS/ReportViewer2.aspx?Report=WWPublicNotices&ViewParms=False. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final determinations. During the notice period, any person may submit a written request to this office for a public hearing to consider the proposed permit. The request must state the interest of the party filing such request and the reasons why a hearing is warranted. A hearing will be held if there is a significant public interest (including the filing of requests or petitions for such hearing) in holding such a hearing. Amy Polaczyk, Program Manager Watershed Management Division August 25, 2022
