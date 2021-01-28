Notice of Development Review Board Hearing There will be a Development Review Board Hearing on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be held via zoom. This is in regards to a proposed approval of a subdivision permit for the James and Karen Abbott, 128 Danville Hill Road,Cabot, VT. Contact Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk for information regarding this matter. This will be via zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6331160345?pwd=UHFVQTN4ZTh6TUhSMUJ4Q21SdjVoZz09; Meeting ID: 633 116 0345; Password: 7yarBj; One tap mobile; +16465588656,,6331160345#,#,276570# US (New York); Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.